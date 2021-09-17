Analysts Set Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

MEGGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGF remained flat at $$10.25 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.