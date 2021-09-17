Analysts Set MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) PT at $9.20

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLN shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in MultiPlan by 25.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 642,614 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

