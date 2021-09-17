Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT at $79.58

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.58.

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get nCino alerts:

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.27 and a beta of 1.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,583 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,576. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.