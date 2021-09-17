Analysts Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target at $106.24

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.08. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

