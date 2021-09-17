Analysts Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Target Price at $23.40

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGLS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.94. 409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,992. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

