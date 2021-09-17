Analysts Set The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target at $27.00

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $734,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.50. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $28.37.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

