Analysts Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $43.33

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,435,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,149,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 993,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSP stock remained flat at $$12.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $773.07 million and a P/E ratio of 0.63.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

