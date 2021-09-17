Analysts Set Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Target Price at $26.40

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOWL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $10,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. 551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,031. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($3.45). As a group, equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

