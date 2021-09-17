Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,000 Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at $13,883,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 37.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 98,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $6,097,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MNRL remained flat at $$19.19 during trading hours on Friday. 1,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,506. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 2.36.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

