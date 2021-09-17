Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $60.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.40.

BUD opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

