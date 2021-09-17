Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $60.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
BUD has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.40.
BUD opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
