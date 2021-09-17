Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre Acquires 1,230 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 221,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

