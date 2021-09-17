Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Sells $70,035.00 in Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Annexon by 484.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

