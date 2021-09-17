Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,593.65

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,593.65 ($20.82) and traded as low as GBX 1,424 ($18.60). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,466 ($19.15), with a volume of 903,939 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,456.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,592.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

