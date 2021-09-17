Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,593.65

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,593.65 ($20.82) and traded as low as GBX 1,424 ($18.60). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,466 ($19.15), with a volume of 903,939 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,262 ($16.49).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,456.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,592.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86.
About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
