Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,923,000 after buying an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after buying an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,873. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $34.00 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

