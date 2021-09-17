AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.0808

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $19.77 million and $445,321.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00133623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00045794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,720,041 coins and its circulating supply is 244,720,040 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars.

