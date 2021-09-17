Apriem Advisors Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 787,956 shares of company stock worth $197,416,939 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $260.67. 58,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. The company has a market capitalization of $255.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

