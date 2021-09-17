Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

APVO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

