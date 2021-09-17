Argus Raises Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $105.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its target price lifted by Argus from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $91.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Integer has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $253,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Integer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Integer by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

