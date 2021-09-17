Arizona State Retirement System Has $145,000 Stock Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MBIA were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MBIA during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MBIA by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MBIA during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares in the company, valued at $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market cap of $573.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.