Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,325 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fluidigm by 101.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLDM opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

