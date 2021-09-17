Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $661.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 536.83%. Research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.