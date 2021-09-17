Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Arrow Financial worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $525.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

