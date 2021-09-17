Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 71,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

