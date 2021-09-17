Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the August 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.