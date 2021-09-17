Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $107.10 and last traded at $104.08, with a volume of 4283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.50.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.84 per share, with a total value of $24,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,124,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,313,915 shares of company stock valued at $98,884,400 and sold 121,032 shares valued at $8,422,818. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

