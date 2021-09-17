ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) One Day Volume Hits $1.26 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a total market cap of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00129941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00045163 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

