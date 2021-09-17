ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a $329.68 price objective on shares of ASM International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.68.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $445.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 12-month low of $137.90 and a 12-month high of $448.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.17 and a 200-day moving average of $326.57.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

