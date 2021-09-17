Atheios (ATH) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. Atheios has a market cap of $41,120.86 and approximately $45.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,315.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.70 or 0.07293003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.32 or 0.00381094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $617.38 or 0.01304815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00119827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.00549005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.33 or 0.00505814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.00337126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,574,771 coins and its circulating supply is 43,513,830 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

