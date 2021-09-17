Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) CEO Lonnie Joe Boyer Buys 2,180 Shares

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) CEO Lonnie Joe Boyer purchased 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $20,012.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ATCX stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 666,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 462,804 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 389,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter valued at $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

