Atria Investments LLC Acquires 3,711 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Xylem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $132.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average is $117.73. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

