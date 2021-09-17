Atria Investments LLC Acquires 6,672 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BCE by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274,661 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 373.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BCE by 93.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in BCE by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 123.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

