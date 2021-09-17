Atria Investments LLC Acquires 747 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.65.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

