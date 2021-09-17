Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $345.80 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.07 and a 200-day moving average of $356.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,016 shares of company stock valued at $75,389,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

