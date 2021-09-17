Atria Investments LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

EMN stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.73. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

