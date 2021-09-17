Atria Investments LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

