AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Short Interest Update

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,400 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 1,227,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SAUNF opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. AusNet Services has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

About AusNet Services

AusNet Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users.

