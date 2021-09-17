AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Short Interest Update

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,400 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 1,227,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS SAUNF opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. AusNet Services has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.54.
About AusNet Services
