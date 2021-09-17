Auto Prop Reit Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.75 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Auto Prop Reit from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

