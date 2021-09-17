Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk posted sales of $952.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.15. 2,113,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.79. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

