Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.13.

AVLR opened at $188.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.81 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 181.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

