AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.20% of AvalonBay Communities worth $57,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVB opened at $223.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.82.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

