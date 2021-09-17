Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

AVTR traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.80. 24,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,179,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,239.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

