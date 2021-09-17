Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano Sells 7,160 Shares

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 7,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $11,599.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,252 shares in the company, valued at $105,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.