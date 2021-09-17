Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.05 and last traded at $86.48. 16,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,503,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3,234.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 298,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

