Aviva PLC Has $5.65 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,314 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,699 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,435,000 after buying an additional 789,947 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,497,000 after buying an additional 203,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 32.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,243,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,210,000 after buying an additional 1,275,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

PBA opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.73%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

