Aviva PLC Purchases 191,097 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 604,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,097 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,509,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.40 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

