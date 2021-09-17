Aviva PLC Sells 6,260 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $385.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

