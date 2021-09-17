Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

PFG opened at $65.74 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.