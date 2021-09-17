Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BeiGene by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BeiGene by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BeiGene by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE opened at $385.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.70. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. Research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.48, for a total transaction of $164,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $162,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,553,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,899,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,947 shares of company stock worth $77,195,443. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

