Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) VP Sells $125,065.97 in Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avnet stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avnet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,059 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,821,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,053,000 after acquiring an additional 747,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

