Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €50.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €34.96 ($41.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.73. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

