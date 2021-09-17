Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €50.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €34.96 ($41.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.73. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

